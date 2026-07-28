Pop Watch: Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with secret LEGO takeover at iconic LA record store The singer stunned Livies by turning Licorice Pizza into a full LEGO build and launching a global treasure hunt for hidden brick‑built vinyls. SHARE SHARE Credit: LEGO

Olivia Rodrigo pulled off a major surprise in Los Angeles this week, turning the legendary Licorice Pizza record store into a giant LEGO installation before making an unannounced appearance that sent fans into meltdown.

The one‑day event, held Monday (27.07.26), marked the launch of a worldwide fan challenge celebrating the new LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection.

The 23‑year‑old Grammy winner walked into the Studio City landmark without warning, chatting with stunned Livies and sharing stories from her collaboration with the LEGO Group.

The store was completely reimagined in brick form, with more than 110,000 LEGO pieces used to rebuild its colourful frontage and create life‑sized installations inside.

The centrepiece was a towering 2.42m x 2.50m recreation of Rodrigo’s viral floating Concert Moon, built from 77,000 bricks and designed to drop fans straight into her creative universe.

Around 100 lucky Livies, some travelling from across the US, Canada and the UK, were invited inside for an intimate “moonside” Q+A with the singer.





But the biggest twist came when Rodrigo kicked off a global treasure hunt, revealing that 333 limited‑edition LEGO vinyl records have been hidden in record stores around the world.

Fans will spend the next two weeks following clues and tracking secret locations in hopes of finding one of the ultra‑rare collectibles.

She said: “Getting to watch everyone explore the LEGO Editions sets today and discover their favourite details was amazing.

“We wanted to create something that felt different and something my fans could be part of. Kicking it all off at Licorice Pizza made it even more memorable.”

The event builds on the newly announced LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection - five sets inspired by defining songs, performances and moments from SOUR, GUTS and you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Developed closely with Rodrigo, the sets are packed with hidden references, memories and Easter eggs for fans to uncover.

Julia Goldin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at the LEGO Group, said the vinyl hunt “takes the excitement of discovery one step further,” turning Rodrigo’s world into a real‑life adventure across global record stores.

Fans can track new clues and locations via Rodrigo’s and LEGO’s social channels over the next fortnight. The LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection launches worldwide on August 1.