Latin Listen: Ricky Martin launches ReVivo project, reimagining career‑defining hits with new collaborators Ricky Martin has unveiled ReVivo, a new project that reimagines key songs from across his career with fresh productions and a slate of major Latin music collaborators. SHARE SHARE ReVivo is out now

Ricky Martin has introduced ReVivo, a new musical project designed to celebrate his legacy by revisiting songs that have defined different eras of his career.

The She Bangs hitmaker's collection brings together updated productions, new collaborators and a renewed emotional lens on tracks that have long been central to his catalogue.

ReVivo is built to bridge generations and sounds, preserving the heart of the original recordings while expanding them into a new sonic world. The project aims to show how his music continues to resonate globally, decades after many of these songs first appeared.

The EP features six tracks and pairs Martin with a wide range of artists: Carín León on A Medio Vivir, Kany García on Asignatura Pendiente, Los Ángeles Azules and TINI on Vuelve, Luan Santana on Estranho, Grupo Frontera on Tu Recuerdo, and Christian Nodal on Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Día.

Each collaboration pushes the songs into new territory - from Latin pop and bachata to cumbia and mariachi - while keeping the emotional core intact.

The project’s focus track, Asignatura Pendiente featuring Kany García, revisits one of Martin’s most intimate songs from a renewed perspective. Written by Ricardo Arjona, the track explores the idea of someone who has achieved success but still carries unresolved chapters: missed chances, unspoken love and moments that never materialised.

Deeply tied to Puerto Rico, Asignatura Pendiente evokes memories of San Juan and Martin’s roots, culminating in a declaration that binds the island, love and memory into one story.

Listen HERE.