Pop Ariana Grande files lawsuit after dozens of unreleased songs are allegedly hacked and leaked The singer is taking legal action against two unnamed individuals accused of stealing and selling her private music files. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has launched a major legal fight after claiming two unidentified hackers stole and leaked a huge amount of her unreleased material.

The pop star, 33, has filed a lawsuit against two individuals - listed only as John Doe - accusing them of illegally accessing digital accounts belonging to her collaborators and distributing private songs, photos, videos and audio files.

According to documents filed on Monday (27.07.26) and seen by PEOPLE, Grande’s team alleges the pair broke into “various personal digital accounts of photographers and producers who have worked closely” with her, resulting in the “unlawful and egregious theft, dissemination, and exploitation of unreleased content.”

The complaint states the stolen files were “not intended for public consumption” and claims the hackers made money by selling the material on the dark web.

The filing also outlines the scale of the alleged breach, noting: “In 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to Ms. Grande were hacked, stolen, and leaked by Defendants. Since her music debut in 2011, hundreds of similar leaks have taken place.”

A source close to the singer told the publication the lawsuit is designed to send a message to anyone targeting artists’ private work.

They said: “The lawsuit is intended to serve as a deterrent against future acts of this nature - not only targeting Ariana, but also the many artists who have faced similar invasions of their privacy and theft of their creative work. Artists deserve the right to control how and when their art is shared with the world.”

Grande has previously spoken about the leaks.

During a 2024 appearance on the Zach Sang Show, she addressed the unauthorised release of Fantasize, a track she created with Max Martin.

Praising the producer as “an incredible friend,” she joked about the situation, saying: “There were - before I left to film Wicked - a few studio sessions that I did which are all over TikTok, thank you so much, I’ll see you in jail. Literally.”

She added that the leaked material had been written for a TV project, calling the people responsible “pirates, crooks, illegal!”

Grande’s lawsuit marks her most direct attempt yet to clamp down on years of unauthorised leaks - and reclaim control over her unreleased work.