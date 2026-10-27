Country Boyz II Men to release country album in 2027 Boyz II Men have announced plans to release a country album in 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Famous

Boyz II Men are preparing to release their first-ever country music album.

The vocal harmony group formed in 1985 and achieved huge success through the 90s with their RnB tunes - but Boyz II Men are now planning to release a country music project in 2027.

Shawn Stockman told The Tennessean: "We love the genre so much, and at this point in our career we felt like it was the perfect time to dip our toes.

"We've always been enamoured with the storytelling component of country music and how they actually put those stories to melody. Again, it was a learning experience. That is what we like. We have been in this business for three decades, but we'll forever be students of music and we'll always be open to learn and to appreciate different styles."

Nathan Morris believes there are some striking similarities between RnB and country music.

The 55-year-old singer also noted that the group had previously ventured into other spaces, including performing at the Grand Ole Opry, the country music venue, in 2018.

Nathan said: "We've reached our tentacles out over many years and dabbled in other types of music, but RnB is the root of who we are. And I think that's why it's so easy for us to fall in love with country music because the melodies are similar. The meanings are similar. The feelings are similar. So, it's almost like we feel at home doing it."

Wanya Morris has a similar view of Boyz II Men's transition into country music.

The 53-year-old star observed that the two genres reference the same kind of "emotions and inflections".

He said: "The correlation between Boyz II Men and country music: I guess you could say that there's no real separation. The organics are there. The harmonies. They reference the same type of key structures and emotions and inflections."

Despite this, Boyz II Men don't intend to make country music their permanent home.

Wanya - who joined the group in 1987 - reflected: "We don’t want to become country. We want to be a part of it."