Rock Tom Petty was an 'incredible role model' Adria Petty, Tom Petty's daughter, has paid a glowing tribute to the late rock star. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Tom Petty was a "really incredible role model".

The musician passed away in October 2017, aged 66, and Adria Petty, his daughter, has paid a glowing tribute to Tom and his band, the Heartbreakers, to mark their 50th anniversary.

Adria told People: "With the 50th, looking back is looking back at, first of all, how talented the Heartbreakers were. And second of all, just what a deep cat my dad was. Just what a really incredible role model and just deep, incredible cat that he was. To me, it’s a real honour to be able to do that."

Tom's family have preserved stories and artifacts associated with his life, with Adria revealing that they still draw inspiration from his music career.

She said: "That the family and the band and the world around us didn’t fragment to a point where we lost our archives or where we lost our nerve to care about it, or that it actually matters to do it. To me, that’s just the coolest thing ever that we can do this for him, because he did a lot for everyone else."

Adria is a steward of her dad's estate, and she takes the role very seriously.

She explained: "The more that I see how good they were, how important their music is, how enduring it will be, and how much the story of creating it will inspire future generations to create new art, and potentially find the same solace that they found in doing this.

"It just feels really awesome that we can do this with love, with dignity, and continue to build the cultural importance and the depth of this band. Because it is a deep band. And it’s not just a top 40 band. And these are guys that are all master musicians and songwriters in a band together at the top of their game for decades."

Adria thinks Tom would be thrilled that he's still so fondly remembered, almost ten years since his passing.

She said: "I think that he died knowing he was very loved. I don’t know that he knew he was loved to this degree, that he would be remembered so fondly."