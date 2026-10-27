Pop Kesha releases Backstabber music video after 16-year wait Kesha has shared her delight at releasing her Backstabber music video. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Kesha has shared her Backstabber music video - 16 years after recording the track.

The 39-year-old pop star put the song on Animal, her 2010 debut album, but it's taken 16 years for the music video to be released.

Alongside a clip of the music video, Kesha wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe I’m saying this but after 16 years, it’s finally here. The official music video for “Backstabber” drops TOMORROW at 1pm EST [knife emoji] (sic)"

In a subsequent post, Kesha explained that Backstabber was her first music video and admitted that it "will always have a special place in my heart".

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "In 2009, I knew I wanted “Backstabber” to be a single, so I took it upon myself to make this video to convince everyone that it deserved its moment. My friends and I stayed up all night, did our own glam, and shot this video!! Everyone in it is one of my best friends. We ran around Echo Park and Silver Lake together and just loved making art. It was so authentic to that moment in my life, before everything changed. Little did I know I’d go from hanging out nightly at the Drunk Tank to touring the whole world a year later. We shot this in downtown LA near the bar where I worked part-time. It was my first music video, and I just knew I needed it to work.

"Finally… in 2026… it’s OUT! This video will always have a special place in my heart [knife and heart emoji] And thanks to those backstabbers :) I appreciate the inspo [kiss emoji] (sic)"





Meanwhile, Kesha previously admitted that she found her sudden rise to stardom to be "terrifying".

The pop star enjoyed her first major success in 2009, when she featured on Flo Rida's hit single Right Round, and Kesha admitted that she struggled to adjust to her new reality.

The singer told People: "I went from being someone that sleeps in a sleeping bag at a punk house half of her life — everyone called it the Drunk Tank — and then a year and a half later I’m opening for Rihanna.

"It was terrifying, but it was so fun."