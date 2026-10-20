K-pop Here's what happened when K-pop superstars LE SSERAFIM played their first UK show As LE SSERAFIM stepped onto the O2 Arena stage for the first time, the excitement of their UK debut became the driving force of the night. SHARE SHARE Credit: HYBE/SOURCE MUSIC

LE SSERAFIM kicked off the European leg of their PUREFLOW tour with a dazzling sold-out set at The O2, marking the K-pop superstars' first-ever UK show.

Arriving fresh off a North American run - with five consecutive Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 in tow - SAKURA, CHAEWON, YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and EUNCHAE didn't disappoint. From the minute they opened with the high-energy CELEBRATION, the mood was set.

After storming through Creatures, Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s wife and Need Your Company, a VCR interlude gave way to a run of songs staged against a warm house backdrop, before the show tipped into its buzziest stretch - HOT, performed full-throttle with confetti raining down.

From there, songs flipped into band-version arrangements of Perfect Night, Blue Flame and EASY.

YUNJIN addressed the crowd directly between songs: "I heard you guys are one of the best crowds to play for."

EUNCHAE took a moment to share that she has "great memories of the UK" and had spent the day sightseeing at the London Eye and Big Ben ahead of the show. She then said "thank God it's Friday" - a British phrase she'd learned during their visit.

The show wasn’t short on interactions between the members and the fans. CHAEWON and KAZUHA chose members of the crowd to dance to their songs with, and SAKURA had a segment in which she showed up in a mock detective outfit, to "find the hottest fan in the crowd."

CRAZY and SPAGHETTI were the biggest hits of the night, going by the palpable energy in the room.

Clearly stunned by the packed-out arena, EUNCHAE said: "We couldn't imagine this many people would come to see us here in London.

"This is our first-ever European tour, which makes this time especially important and precious."

KAZUHA vowed to return to London "to see you all again."

YUNJIN went further, visibly moved: "I don't know if you guys understand how amazing and unbelievable this is for us... I think for us as a team, our greatest love language is spending quality time with one another. It's hard to ground ourselves in the present, but times like this make me realise that I'm so glad I have this kind of experience in life."

CHAEWON admitted they didn't expect to sell out the 20,000-capacity venue: "So many people! I couldn't help but feel like, wow, can we fill up such a big space? But you guys really did it."

SAKURA added: "I'm really happy we could meet today, and I really could feel firsthand that we received love from so many people tonight."

LE SSERAFIM's PUREFLOW tour next heads to Paris (21 October), Copenhagen (23 October), and Berlin (26 October), before the group returns to Asia for dates in Macau, Taipei, Singapore, and Manila.

LE SSERAFIM - The O2 (16.10.26) setlist:

CELEBRATION

Creatures

Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard's Wife

INTRO: Pureflow

Need Your Company

VCR 1

Sonder

Trust Exercise

HOT (Band ver.)

Perfect Night (Band ver.)

Blue Flame (Band ver.)

EASY (Band ver.)

1-800 Hot n Fun

Saki

VCR 2

BOOMPALA

ANTIFRAGILE

Irony

CRAZY

SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)

UNFORGIVEN

Fire in the Belly





Encore:

Made My Night

ICONIC BY MISTAKE (Short ver.)

iffy iffy

No Celestial

Smart