R&B/Soul Olivia Dean announces intimate London charity concert Olivia Dean is set to perform at an intimate fundraising event in Hackney next month. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

East London singer Olivia Dean will headline Love, You Make It, a one‑night fundraising event at Hackney Church on November 18, in support of local women’s charity You Make It.

The evening marks the organisation’s 15th anniversary and will feature conversation, spoken word and a stripped‑back performance from Olivia. All proceeds will go directly to the charity’s work with young Black and Brown women across East London. Fans can enter a prize draw on Crowdfunder for the chance to win a pair of standing tickets.

Olivia’s chart‑topping album The Art of Loving explored love as something learned and shared, a theme that mirrors You Make It’s mission. More than 700 women have completed its programme since 2011, with one describing the experience as having “taught me how to love.”

The charity says the night is designed to celebrate the women who shaped its story and to keep the event accessible at a time when big‑ticket shows are out of reach for many of the people it supports. The fundraiser arrives during a difficult period for grassroots organisations, with youth unemployment rising and funding becoming harder to secure.

For Olivia and You Make It founder Asma Shah, the event carries personal weight. Olivia has often spoken about her Guyanese grandmother’s journey to Britain, telling the Grammy audience earlier this year: “I’m up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Olivia Dean said: “Black and Brown women deserve to have their voices heard and their talents appreciated across our creative industries. We are magical and powerful! YMI’s presence and their support of the women that need it is essential and I’m so happy I can be a part of this evening that can help continue the important work they do.”

Asma Shah added: “At its core, You Make It is about love, community and solidarity, at a time when there isn’t enough love shown in the world… Olivia, Emily (her manager) and their team have given us a lifeline that we needed to continue this work.”

Enter the prize draw HERE.