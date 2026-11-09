R&B/Soul Olivia Dean named Apple Music's Artist of the Year Olivia Dean has been crowned Apple Music's Artist of the Year after a breakthrough 12 months that saw her win a Grammy, dominate the charts and sell out major arenas on both sides of the Atlantic. SHARE SHARE Credit: Apple Music

Olivia Dean has become the first British artist to be named Apple Music's Artist of the Year.

The singer-songwriter received the honour following a remarkable year that transformed her from rising star to one of the most successful artists in music.

Much of that success was driven by her album The Art of Loving, which gained huge momentum throughout 2026. The record's standout single, Man I Need, became a streaming favourite, while Dean's growing popularity helped fuel a sold-out world tour.

Her achievements over the past year also include a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and four BRIT Awards, among them the coveted Artist of the Year prize.

Among Dean's achievements over the past year was a chart milestone with Sam Fender, as their duet Rein Me In became the longest-running number one single in UK chart history after accumulating 19 weeks at the summit.

Dean's ascent has been particularly evident in the United States. In late 2025, she performed as Sabrina Carpenter's support act at New York's Madison Square Garden. Less than a year later, she returned as the headline attraction, staging a four-night residency at the iconic venue before following it with a sold-out six-night run at London's O2 Arena.

Reacting to the accolade, Dean said: "I love making music. It's the best thing in the world. I think being Apple's Artist of the Year feels really amazing. To be recognised as an artist that's made an impact is really cool."

Rachel Newman, Apple Music's co-head, praised the singer's ability to connect with listeners.

She said: "What sets Olivia apart is that she speaks from the heart, every time.

"Her songs make you want to call a friend, dance in your kitchen, and tell someone you love them. She is open and genuine in everything she shares, and that connection is what turned a great year into a defining one."

As part of the recognition, Dean will receive Apple Music's Artist of the Year trophy, an award featuring Apple's custom silicon technology at its centre.



