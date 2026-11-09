Robbie Williams defends Olivia Rodrigo amid song similarity debate Robbie Williams has leapt to Olivia Rodrigo's defence after fans compared one of her new songs to his hit Candy, insisting he has no intention of pursuing any action against the pop star. SHARE SHARE Robbie Williams has no beef with Olivia Rodrigo

Robbie Williams has dismissed the idea of taking issue with Olivia Rodrigo after some fans claimed her new Christmas song Take Me Home (4 Christmas) bears similarities to his 2012 hit Candy.

The 52-year-old singer took to Instagram to argue that not every musical resemblance should lead to accusations of copying, insisting there are only so many ways artists can arrange notes and chords before overlaps occur.

He wrote: "There's something about the music industry that's been bothering me for a while.

People coming after people because they've spotted a similarity between two songs.

Some of it I completely understand. Some of it is absolutely justified.

Most of it, I think, is complete b*******.

I've had plenty of people come after me over the years because something I've released apparently sounds like something somebody else released.

"And sometimes I listen and think, fair enough, I can hear that.

Other times I think, are you having a f****** laugh?

There are only so many notes. Only so many chords. Only so many ways of putting them together before you inevitably find yourself somewhere somebody else has been.

Music has been around for a very long time."





Williams then singled out Rodrigo, revealing he has been a fan since hearing her breakthrough hit Brutal.

He continued: "We're all going to bump into each other eventually.

"Which brings me to Olivia Rodrigo.

"I love Olivia Rodrigo.

"I've loved her since Brutal. What a f****** record. I wish l'd made it.

"Also, I cannot believe how much she swears on stage. And that's coming from me. I'm a Sweary Mary, but she's making me look like a Victorian schoolmistress."

The former Take That star went on to suggest any resemblance between the songs was unintentional and stressed he has no interest in pursuing the matter.

He said: "Anyway.

It sounds to me as though she may have accidentally stumbled across a musical echo of mine in one of her new songs.

And do you know what?

I couldn't care less.

I don't know whether there's technically a publishing issue, a copyright issue, or no issue whatsoever.

And I don't want to know.

I'm not going after her.

Because I think at some point, some f****** sanity has to prevail.

Now, l appreciate I'm in a position in my career where I can afford to take that view. Not everybody is. And genuine theft is genuine theft. Artists deserve to be protected.

But there's a difference between protecting your work and treating every vaguely familiar sequence of notes as a winning lottery ticket.

Some of this stuff has become ambulance chasing.

And I think it's disgusting.

We all stand on the shoulders of people who came before us. Sometimes consciously.

Sometimes without even knowing it.

That's how music works.

If we keep punishing people for accidentally arriving somewhere somebody else has already been, eventually we're going to frighten the creativity out of everyone."

Williams finished the post with a light-hearted message for the 23-year-old singer.

He added: "Anyway.

Olivia, if you're reading this, I think you're f****** brilliant.

But please stop swearing so much.

It makes me feel like I have to keep up.

And frankly, I'm already swearing far more than is necessary.

Lots of love and Happy Christmas

Rob x (sic)"