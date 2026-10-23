Isle of Wight Festival headliners confirmed for 2027 Isle of Wight Festival has announced its first line-up drop for next year's event, with pop royalty topping the bill. SHARE SHARE Isle of Wight Festival confirms first names for 2027 (c) Callum Baker

The Isle of Wight Festival is pulling out the big guns for 2027, with Robbie Williams, Fatboy Slim and Kings of Leon announced as the three headline acts for next summer's spectacular.

The annual festival will return to the island from June 17-20, with Fatboy Slim kicking off the headline performances on Friday night before Robbie takes over on Saturday and Kings of Leon bring the weekend to a close on Sunday.

The first wave of acts promises a seriously eclectic weekend, with Courteeners, Scouting For Girls, Rudimental and Cruz Beckham and the Breakers also confirmed for the line-up.

Fatboy Slim is no stranger to the festival, having previously headlined the event in 2019, while Robbie last topped the bill in 2023.

Kings of Leon have also got history with Isle of Wight, having headlined twice, in both 2011 and 2014.

The trio of acts will be joined by Bastille, Becky Hill, Myles Smith, Kaiser Chiefs, Inhaler, Jack Savoretti, Keo and T'Pau.





The first announcement also features 5 Seconds of Summer, The Cardigans, The Lilacs, Aaron Rowe, Logicaltramp and Rick Parfitt Jnr Band.

Festival director Caroline Giddings said: “Fatboy Slim, Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon each bring something different to the weekend.

"With Becky Hill, Bastille and Myles Smith also on the bill, there’s a real mix of artists for different generations and tastes, and there’s still more to come."

And organisers are promising that the experience will extend well beyond the main stages, with plenty of attention being paid to the food, entertainment and communal spaces around the festival site.

Caroline added: “We put a lot of thought into what happens beyond the main stages, too.

Robbie Williams





"The food, the entertainment and the spaces where people can spend time together are all part of what makes it a special weekend on the Island.”

The 2027 announcement comes after another heavyweight edition of the festival earlier this year, which saw Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure headline, while Wet Leg, Teddy Swims and The Kooks were among the acts taking on featured slots.

Fans hoping to join the party next summer will have to move quickly, with general sale tickets going on sale at 8am GMT on Monday, October 26 via the official Isle of Wight Festival website.

An exclusive 48-hour presale for PayPal customers is currently underway and runs until 8am on Sunday (25.10.26).

Ticket holders have the opportunity to elevate their weekend with the PayPal Presents VIP Upgrade, which provides access to the Crazy Diamond Bar and Garden near the Main Stage. This includes a dedicated bar, food traders, indoor and outdoor seating, toilets and a pamper area.

A regular weekend ticket costs £330, while the Islander Weekender pass (only available to Isle of Wight residents) is priced at £299.

The PayPal Presents VIP Upgrade costs £250, and must be used in conjunction with a weekend ticket.