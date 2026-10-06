Pop Robbie Williams named Album Icon for National Album Day 2026 Robbie Williams will front National Album Day 2026 as its official Album Icon, ahead of a new coloured‑vinyl reissue of Sing When You’re Winning. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jason Hetherington

Robbie Williams has been confirmed as the Album Icon for National Album Day 2026 (17.10.26).

The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker joins PinkPantheress, Max Richter CBE and Melanie C in championing the cultural importance of the album format.

Williams’ ambassador role arrives alongside a new reissue of his third album Sing When You’re Winning, which comes as a limited 2LP red/blue vinyl set. Featuring Rock DJ, Supreme and Kids with Kylie Minogue, the album is being pressed on coloured vinyl for the first time and will be available to pre‑order from October 6.

He said: “Ask any artist, albums still matter... That’s why I’m happy to be part of this year’s National Album Day celebrating the art of the album, and just how important they are... AND speaking of albums – they’re re‑issuing one of mine, you might know it... Sing When You’re Winning.”

National Album Day organisers said they were thrilled to secure Williams as this year’s headline advocate. A spokesperson commented: “We are as delighted as we are honoured that Robbie has accepted our invitation to champion the album format and support National Album Day, this year celebrating iconic artists and their albums. He is an undoubted music icon and adds his powerful voice to other major artists advocating for the cultural importance of the album format.”

Williams’ appointment highlights a career that has dominated UK charts for more than three decades. He has sold 90 million albums worldwide, earned 18 BRIT Awards and released six of the UK’s Top 100 best‑selling albums. His 2026 album BRITPOP reached a global live audience of 1.2 million, and earlier this year he performed Desire at the FIFA World Cup Final as an Official FIFA Music Ambassador. As a UNICEF ambassador and co‑founder of Soccer Aid, he has helped raise more than £137 million for charity.