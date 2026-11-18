Rock Coldplay's Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland returning for intimate London charity concert Coldplay stars Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland are set to play their only public concert of 2026, with proceeds supporting homelessness charity Crisis and refugee aid organisation Choose Love. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland are set to play another intimate charity concert at Hackney Church in London next month.

The pair will perform at the East London venue on December 15, with the special show set to be their only public concert of 2026.

Rather than going on general sale, tickets are being allocated through a prize draw, with 150 winners each receiving a pair of tickets. The draw is raising money for Crisis and Choose Love, with all proceeds going to the two charities.

The draw closes at 11.59pm GMT on Tuesday (01.12.26), with randomly selected winners due to be notified later that week. Tickets are strictly non-transferable and successful entrants must show photo identification when they arrive at the venue.

The concert continues a festive tradition for Martin and Buckland, who have previously performed together at Hackney Church. Their shows at the venue in 2024 and 2025 raised more than £1 million for good causes, with the 2024 performance alone generating more than £350,000 for Crisis.

Crisis supports people experiencing homelessness across Britain, while Choose Love provides emergency aid and support to refugees and displaced people around the world.

The upcoming performance will offer fans a very different experience from Coldplay's huge stadium shows. Martin and Buckland have performed stripped-back versions of Coldplay songs at their previous Hackney Church concerts, with other musicians and occasional special guests also appearing.

Coldplay completed their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in 2025 after a run that included a record-breaking 10-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium. Martin has since indicated that the band plans to announce further shows for 2027.

Fans hoping to attend the Hackney Church show have until 11.59pm GMT on 1 December to enter the prize draw.



