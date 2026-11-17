K-pop JENNIE admits she's 'still processing' her two Grammy nods JENNIE admitted she's "still processing" her two Grammy nominations with Tame Impala after their hit collaboration Dracula landed nods for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

JENNIE is "still processing" her two Grammy nominations with Tame Impala.

The K-pop star's track Dracula with Kevin Parker is in contention for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at next year's ceremony.

Reacting on her Instagram Stories, the BLACKPINK star wrote: “Still processing this. So grateful to Kevin and everyone who’s shown this song so much love.”

In the Record of the Year category, the pair face Olivia Dean's Man I Need, Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas, Bruno Mars' I Just Might, RAYE's Where Is My Husband!, Olivia Rodrigo's The Cure, Rosalia, Bjork, and Yves Tumor's Berghain, and Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia.

In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they are up against Runway by Lady Gaga and Doechii, Bring Your Love by Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter, Click Clack Symphony by RAYE and Hans Zimmer, and The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

Dracula became the longest-charting song by a K-pop artist in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing BTS' Butter.

RAYE leads the 2027 nominations with 11 in total. Rosalía picked up nine nominations, while Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Ella Langley each secured seven.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2027, airing live on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.