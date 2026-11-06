Classical Katherine Jenkins reimagines Belinda Carlisle classic for Marks and Spencer Christmas campaign Katherine Jenkins has recorded a new version of Heaven Is A Place On Earth for Marks and Spencer's Christmas campaign, putting her own spin on Belinda Carlisle's hit nearly four decades after its original release. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Katherine Jenkins has been unveiled as the voice behind Marks and Spencer's Christmas advertising campaign after recording a festive reworking of Belinda Carlisle's classic hit Heaven Is A Place On Earth.

The Welsh soprano's new rendition serves as the soundtrack to the retailer's latest seasonal campaign and features throughout the wider Christmas promotion. In addition to providing the vocals for the track, Jenkins also makes an appearance in the advert as the campaign's Fete singer.

She said the song has long been one of her personal favourites, making it a natural choice when the opportunity arose to reinterpret the much-loved anthem for a new audience.

Originally released by Carlisle in 1987, Heaven Is A Place On Earth became one of the defining pop songs of its era. Now, almost 40 years later, Jenkins has given the track a fresh sound while maintaining the spirit of the original.

To create the new version, Jenkins assembled a high-profile creative team, including producer Fraser T Smith, who is known for his work with Adele on tracks such as Set Fire to the Rain, and composer Tom Howe, whose credits include the hit comedy series Ted Lasso.

The collaboration aims to bring a contemporary cinematic feel to the song while preserving the uplifting message that helped turn it into a global hit.

Explaining her approach to the project, Jenkins said she wanted to retain the song's emotional core while giving it a distinctive Christmas identity.

She said: "Together with an extraordinary team, we've given this song a new musical voice for Christmas while staying true to its heart. At its core is a simple belief: through giving, forgiving and loving, we can find a little heaven here on earth."





The 46-year-old singer also reflected on what the festive season means to her personally, saying Christmas is defined less by gifts and more by moments of connection and kindness.

Jenkins added: "For me, Christmas is found in the moments when we make room for one another. A small kindness, a place at our table, or simply giving someone our time can remind them that they matter, that they belong and that they are not alone.

"My hope is that everyone who hears this song feels that warmth and remembers how much light they can bring to someone else's life."

Stream Katherine Jenkins' Heaven Is A Place On Earth here.