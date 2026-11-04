Pop JADE overwhelmed as Angel Of My Dreams gets huge second wind JADE has admitted she is "overwhelmed" and "overjoyed" after Angel Of My Dreams enjoyed a major resurgence following its appearance on the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

JADE is still struggling to process the astonishing second wind Angel Of My Dreams has received after the song was given a major fashion moment at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The former Little Mix star, whose full name is Jade Thirlwall, released the track as the lead single from her debut solo album That's Showbiz, Baby! in 2024, but the song has now found a whole new audience after soundtracking Kylie Jenner's runway appearance at the Victoria's Secret show on October 18.

Jenner walked in the brand's $50 million Fantasy Bra, the most expensive in the history of the iconic lingerie show, with JADE's track providing the soundtrack. The song subsequently went viral on TikTok and made its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 70.

JADE told PEOPLE: "I'm feeling overwhelmed, overstimulated, overjoyed and over the moon. Never over it, though."

The 33-year-old singer admitted she initially viewed Victoria's Secret's request to use the song as a "fleeting moment" and did not expect it to trigger such an enormous reaction.

She said: "It’s been such a whirlwind of a week, and I’m still sort of getting my head around it."

JADE did not watch the fashion show live, admitting she "probably did something really boring, like an early night", but woke up to discover the song had taken on a life of its own.

Her record label has been equally stunned by the sudden resurgence.

JADE said: "We were all joking in our label chat that we’ve prayed for times like these and the memes of The Office when they’re all scrambling to jump on it."

The singer joked that Angel Of My Dreams had been "a worldwide phenomenon of a pop song" from the start, but she is particularly pleased to see it enjoying "its second wind".

There was also a mystery surrounding who at Victoria's Secret had selected the track, with JADE admitting she was curious "which gay man is behind this happening".

The answer turned out to be Adam Selman, Victoria's Secret's chief creative officer, who revealed he had personally chosen the song because he was a genuine fan.

JADE said: "It feels even better that the person that chose it actually loved the song from its release.

"It wasn’t just someone typing in ‘angel songs’ on Spotify and seeing what lands."

The renewed attention comes after JADE's debut solo album was shortlisted for the 2026 Mercury Prize, following her split from Little Mix and the launch of her solo career.

Now, the singer is already working on her second album, which she has promised will be "brave and bold".

Speaking to NME, JADE said: "I can't say too much without giving it away, but it's just very honest again about my experiences this year, whatever I've been going through and still brave, bold and a bit of pop punch to the face."

She has been working with producer and collaborator Mike Sabbath and spent the summer writing between festival appearances.

JADE explained: "We've been doing a lot over the summer in between the little breaks and the festival run.

"I've been getting in the studio with him, writing what we can, and I'm going to LA in a couple of weeks to start solidifying what this is going to sound like.

"It's still kind of early stages, but I love the writing process and it's even better to do it with mates and people who you feel really comfortable with."