Ozzfest to return to UK in 2027 for first festival since Ozzy Osbourne's death Ozzfest will return to Milton Keynes in July 2027, marking the first edition of the legendary heavy metal festival since the death of its co-founder Ozzy Osbourne. SHARE SHARE

Ozzfest is returning to the UK in 2027 for the first time since the death of Ozzy Osbourne, with the heavy metal festival set to take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, July 10.

The event, which was established by Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne in 1996, will also return to the US and make its debut in Mexico as part of a three-date international run celebrating the festival's legacy.

Sharon will curate the line-up for the 2027 edition, with the first artists expected to be announced soon.

The announcement follows the 30th anniversary of the festival's launch and comes after the death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, who passed away on July 22, 2025, aged 76.

The Prince of Darkness died just 17 days after making his final live appearance at Back to the Beginning, a farewell concert held at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5.

The historic event reunited Ozzy with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for one final performance, alongside appearances from some of rock and metal's biggest names.

Prince of Darkness Ozzy, who had been living with Parkinson's disease and experienced several health problems in his later years, performed a selection of solo hits before joining Black Sabbath for their final set.

His death was confirmed by his family, who said he had passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Ozzy and Sharon at the MTV EMAs in 2014 / Credit: FAMOUS





The 2027 Ozzfest will be the first edition staged without its legendary founder, with Sharon determined to preserve the festival that helped introduce generations of fans to established and emerging metal acts.

She said: "Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival, and Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.”

The UK event had originally been planned for Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium, the venue of Ozzy's farewell concert, but ongoing construction work has forced organisers to relocate the festival.

Sharon explained: “Unfortunately, due to continuing construction, Villa Park won’t be ready for any live shows this summer, so we had to relocate to Milton Keynes. The choice was to move Ozzfest or postpone it for another year.”

The National Bowl has a long association with Ozzfest, having previously hosted the event in 1998 and 2001, including its first UK edition.

Following the Milton Keynes concert, the festival will return to the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, on September 11, the venue where Ozzfest first launched in 1996.

It will then make its Mexican debut at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on September 18.

Ozzy performing at BST Hyde Park in 2014 / Credit: FAMOUS





Promoter Andy Copping, who worked with Sharon on Back to the Beginning, will once again be involved in bringing the event to the stage.

He said: “It was a huge honour to work with Sharon on Back to the Beginning, so I’m thrilled to be working with her again on Ozzfest and bringing it back to the UK, back to the National Bowl where it all got started. We’re so excited about the lineup we’re putting together, and can’t wait to share it with the fans.”

Early Bat tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday, November 6, at 10am GMT.

Click HERE for more information and tickets.

Ozzfest 2027 dates

Saturday, July 10 - The National Bowl, Milton Keynes, UK

Saturday, September 11 - Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernardino, California, USA

Saturday, September 18 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico