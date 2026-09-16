Metal Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath performance to hit cinemas worldwide in new Back To The Beginning concert film A new concert film capturing Ozzy Osbourne’s last-ever Black Sabbath performance in Birmingham will screen globally from October 28. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

A new feature film documenting Ozzy Osbourne’s final appearance with Black Sabbath is heading to cinemas later this year.

OZZY AND BLACK SABBATH: BACK TO THE BEGINNING will open worldwide on October 28 2026, with tickets available from September 24. For tickets, head HERE.

The film centres on the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, Birmingham, recorded on July 5 2025.

The show became Osbourne’s last performance and the first time the original Black Sabbath lineup - Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - had played together in more than two decades.

The event sold out within minutes and drew fans from across the world.

Sharon Osbourne, who organised the show, said the idea came directly from her late spouse: “Back to the Beginning came about because I asked Ozzy what would really make him happy. And he said the only thing that would make him happy was if he could perform again and say goodbye to his fans. That’s all he wanted to do. He wanted to say goodbye and thank you.”

The concert featured a long list of guest performers and tributes, with Jason Momoa hosting and Tom Morello acting as musical director.

Artists appearing across the night included Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Gojira, Guns N’ Roses, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Metallica, Pantera, Rival Sons, Slayer and Tool, alongside an extended all‑star segment featuring musicians such as Billy Corgan, Steven Tyler, Ronnie Wood, Chad Smith, Nuno Bettencourt, Sammy Hagar and Yungblud.

Black Sabbath’s founding members reflected on the significance of the night, with guitarist saying: “It was a closure for the band and it was a good way to go out, I think.”

Bassist Geezer Butler commented: “To me it was like pure love. It was just a wave of love. It’s the only way I can describe it really. I mean I could feel it as if it is like tangible.”

Drummer Bill Ward added he "felt completely at home in a place where I belong. It almost felt like I was in a dream.“

Morello described the show as unprecedented: “There’s never been anything like that that’s happened in the history of rock and roll. There’s never been a precedent for a show like this… [Black Sabbath] gets to play their final show basically in the Ground Zero of where they created heavy metal.”

The film has been directed for cinema by Ben Wainwright‑Pearce, who was behind the camera for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with the concert itself directed by Tim van Someren.



