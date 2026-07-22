Metal Sharon Osbourne urges fans to 'yank up' Ozzy’s music on first anniversary of his death Sharon Osbourne says blasting Ozzy’s music “really loud” is the best way to honour him as fans mark one year since the rock icon’s passing. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Sharon Osbourne has encouraged fans to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne in the way he always wanted - by turning his music up “really loud” - as she marks the first anniversary of his death.

The Prince of Darkness died a year ago today (22.07.26) at the age of 76, just days after his last performance at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Speaking on BBC Radio WM, Sharon reflected on the way the Black Sabbath frontman hoped people would remember him.

She said: “As Ozzy would say, ‘when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.’”

The manager added that despite his larger‑than‑life persona, Ozzy’s humour and warmth defined their life together:

She said: “He was just genuine, so genuine and funny. I mean we could have the worst arguments in the world but we would end up laughing because he would say something so ridiculous that we would just crack up.”

Their daughter Kelly Osbourne also shared a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, reflecting on how grief has reshaped her life since losing her father.

She wrote: “I don’t just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name.”

Kelly continued with a raw description of grief’s impact: “People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorrow is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them… I miss who I was before my daddy died. Before my heart became a home for absence.”

She added: “Some losses don’t simply break you. They divide your life into two people. The one you were before, and the one left behind.”

In Birmingham - Ozzy’s hometown - fans are marking Ozzy Day today (22.07.26) with free musical tributes across the city, celebrating the legacy of the man whose influence shaped heavy metal and inspired generations of musicians.