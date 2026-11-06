Rock Bonnie Tyler honoured with mural in hometown A new mural celebrating Bonnie Tyler's life and career has been unveiled in her hometown of Skewen, with the artist behind the tribute admitting he felt a responsibility to create something meaningful for the local community. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Bonnie Tyler has been honoured with a new mural in her hometown of Skewen, Neath Port Talbot.

The artwork, which has been painted at Skewen Memorial Park by artist Steve Jenkins, celebrates the singer's life and career while also highlighting her strong ties to the local community.

Jenkins, who works under the name Jenks Art, admitted the project carried extra significance because of the affection people in the area have for Tyler.

Speaking to BBC Wales, he said: "I knew that I had to get it really accurate because of the emotions tied with Bonnie.

"I knew that the family and the whole community were going to get quite emotional about seeing this, so it was important. The pressure was on."

The mural features a large portrait of the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer as well as references to the local rugby club and her chart-topping hit.

According to Jenkins, the design changed considerably during the planning stages before he settled on the finished piece.

He explained: "The first mock-up we had had Mumbles Lighthouse in the background.

"But [with Tyler] being so proud of being from Skewen, we decided to put Skewen Park in the background."

The artist also revealed the mural's distinctive split-colour design was intended to reflect both Tyler's legacy and the purpose of the tribute itself.

One side of the singer's face appears in colour, while the other is rendered in black and white.

Explaining the symbolism, Jenkins said: "As I was painting it, and as I was being approached by people, it became apparent that her music is going to live on.

"And that's sort of represented in the colour side of the face, and then, being a memorial piece, the black-and-white side of the face represents that."

Tyler remains one of Wales' most celebrated musical exports, enjoying international success with hits including It's a Heartache, Holding Out for a Hero and Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Tyler passed away in July, aged 75, after spending weeks in an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery.