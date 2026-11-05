Pop Elton John teams up with CMAT for festive revamp of Step Into Christmas Sir Elton John has teamed up with Irish singer-songwriter CMAT to give his festive classic Step Into Christmas a fresh makeover, with the new version available exclusively through Amazon Music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ben Gibson

Sir Elton John has joined forces with CMAT for a reimagined version of his beloved festive classic Step Into Christmas.

The music legend has teamed up with the BRIT Award-nominated Irish singer-songwriter on a new recording of the seasonal favourite, which is available exclusively through Amazon Music.

Originally released in 1973, Step Into Christmas has become one of Elton's most enduring festive hits, returning to the charts and playlists every year as Christmas approaches.

The new version retains the upbeat rock 'n' roll spirit and instantly recognisable singalong chorus of the original, while adding fresh musical touches and CMAT's distinctive vocals.

Elton, 79, revealed he has been a fan of CMAT for years and was thrilled when the opportunity to collaborate on the song came about.

He said: "I've loved CMAT since I first heard her and saw her videos years ago. She has this incredible personality, and a wicked sense of humour. You can tell she has Rock n Roll and Country and Americana at the heart of what she does - we're kindred spirits in so many ways.

"And that's why I was so thrilled with the idea of us collaborating on Step Into Christmas. She's done an amazing job."

For CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, the collaboration carries a particularly personal significance.

The singer explained that Elton's music has been part of her life since childhood, recalling listening to his songs in the back of her mother's car.

She said: "When I listen to the music of Elton John, I am 7 years old in the back of my mam's car. It doesn't matter how old or famous I become - whenever I listen to Elton John I will always be 7 years old in the back of my mam's car.

"Reconciling this feeling with the reality of getting to work with the man in question has been confusing to say the least, but the greatest joy of my life.

"Christmas is my absolute favourite thing in the world, second maybe only to Elton John. I would like to invite the whole world to step into Christmas with us and make your yuletide dreams come true."

The collaboration brings together two artists with strong connections to country, rock and Americana, while placing CMAT's modern pop sensibility inside one of Elton's most recognisable festive recordings.

Amazon Music UK boss Laura Lukanz said the new version offers a fresh take on a song that has become embedded in the Christmas season.

She said: "'Step Into Christmas' is one of those songs that instantly transports you - it has soundtracked the festive season for generations and holds a special place in people's hearts.

"To have the opportunity to reimagine such a beloved, iconic track, and to do it with two artists as extraordinary as Elton John and CMAT, makes it truly magical."

The release forms part of Amazon Music's collection of exclusive festive recordings, which has previously featured Christmas releases from Kylie Minogue, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, John Legend, Olivia Dean, Sam Ryder and Tom Grennan.