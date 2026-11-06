Rock Kings of Leon release self-produced 10th album O My Beloved and announce North American tour Kings of Leon have unveiled their 10th studio album, O My Beloved, and confirmed a 30-date North American tour for 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Josh Goleman

Kings of Leon have released their 10th studio album, O My Beloved, and announced a major North American tour in support of the record.

The Nashville rock band's latest collection marks the first full-length album to be self-produced by the group. Comprised of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill along with cousin Matthew Followill, the band said the record reflects on the experiences and relationships that have shaped their lives and careers.

According to the Sex on Fire group, O My Beloved explores themes including family, gratitude and the everyday moments that have influenced their journey.

To coincide with the album's release, Kings of Leon have also unveiled plans for a North American. The tour is scheduled to begin in Bristow, Virginia on May 8 and will visit 30 cities across the United States and Canada.

The band are expected to perform material from throughout their career alongside songs from O My Beloved.

Band of Horses and Dexter and The Moonrocks will join Kings of Leon as special guests on select dates.

Tickets will first be available through a Reserved by Spotify presale beginning November 9, ahead of artist, Citi and American Express presales starting November 10. General sale tickets go on sale from November 13 through the band's official website.

O My Beloved is available now.

Kings of Leon - 2027 North American Tour Dates:

May 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann^

May 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

May 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

May 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^

May 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^

May 25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

May 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC^

May 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater^

May 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

June 2 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

June 5 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

June 6 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

September 11 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

September 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

September 17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

September 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

September 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

September 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Ariat Arena*

September 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

October 1 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center^

October 3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

October 6 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater^

October 8 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^

October 12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Farmer Music Center*

October 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

October 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*





^ With support from Band of Horses

* With support from Dexter and The Moonrocks