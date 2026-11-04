Rock KISS to give fans a glimpse of final world tour in new documentary KISS will take fans behind the scenes of their final End Of The Road world tour in a new documentary featuring unseen footage and emotional performances at New York's Madison Square Garden. SHARE SHARE KISS are releasing a documentary about their final world tour

KISS are pulling back the curtain on their final farewell tour, giving fans an unprecedented look at the wild backstage moments, huge performances and emotional final shows that brought more than five decades on the road to an end.

The rock legends have announced KISS: End Of The Road, a new documentary chronicling the band's final world tour and the closing chapter of their touring career.

Initially debuting through the band's official website via streaming technology partner Kiswe, the film will premiere with a special livestream on November 19.

Mercury Studios is presenting the event, with further streaming platforms set to be announced as the documentary's rollout continues.

Directed by DJ Viola and produced by Leslie Greif of Big Dreams Entertainment and Elemeno Productions, the film promises to take viewers beyond KISS' famously extravagant stage shows.

Paul Stanley described the farewell run as the culmination of five decades spent redefining the live concert experience, while stressing that the documentary will focus on the moments fans did not get to see.

The 74-year-old musician said: "The documentary takes everyone along with us to see and be a part of all the unseen moments that made this last tour one of the wildest, most memorable rides of our career."

KISS first formed in New York 53 years ago, eventually becoming one of rock's biggest live attractions thanks to their elaborate costumes, trademark face paint, pyrotechnics and theatrical performances.

The I Was Made for Lovin' You band's End Of The Road tour began in 2019 and eventually stretched across multiple years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the original schedule.

The final shows took place at Madison Square Garden in New York in December 2023, bringing the band's touring career full circle in the city where KISS began.

Gene Simmons highlighted the significance of returning to New York for the closing chapter, with the documentary offering fans a closer look at those final performances.

The 77-year-old rocker said: "This documentary showcases the closing chapter of our touring career, back in NY where it all started for us."

He added that the film provides an inside perspective on the Madison Square Garden shows and captures the "raw energy" surrounding the emotional conclusion to the band's touring career.

The final KISS shows featured the band's classic line-up of Stanley, Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, with the performances marking the end of a touring era that had taken the group around the world.

The documentary will initially be available through the band's official website, with the November 19 livestream serving as its first major release event.

For KISS fans, End Of The Road brings together the spectacle, chaos and emotion of the band's final journey, while opening the door to the unseen moments behind one of rock's most famous farewell tours.



