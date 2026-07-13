Rock KISS rocker Paul Stanley fanboys over Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher at UFC event Paul Stanley bumped into Noel Gallagher in Las Vegas at a UFC fight. SHARE SHARE Credit: Instagram/Paul Stanley

KISS rocker Paul Stanley gushed over his meeting with Oasis legend Noel Gallagher at recent UFC fight in Las Vegas.

The Psycho Circus rocker has hailed the Britpop icon a "true gentleman and a major force in music", while revealing he's actually a massive fan of his solo project, High Flying Birds.

Stanley captioned a selfie with the Wonderwall hitmaker on X: "In Vegas with Colin at the UFC fights I had a great chat with Noel Gallagher. A true gentleman in addition to being a major force in music for decades. Well deserved success. I love High Flying Birds and Oasis!"

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