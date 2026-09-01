Pop Celine Dion to release Live à Paris on vinyl for the first time to mark album’s 30th anniversary Celine Dion will issue her 1996 live album Live à Paris on vinyl for the first time on September 4 2026, ahead of her upcoming shows at the city's Plenitude Arena. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Celine Dion is set to revisit one of the defining moments of her career with the first vinyl edition of Live à Paris, arriving worldwide on September 4.

The release lands just days before she makes her live return with a residency at Paris' Plenitude Arena, which kicks off on September 12.

The album documents Dion’s 1995 appearance at Le Zénith, where she performed to a crowd of 6,000. Originally released in 1996 on CD and VHS - and later on DVD - the concert has been cut on vinyl with a revised running order that blends material from both the audio and video versions.

The new double LP will be pressed in Golden Tan and standard black variants, packaged with an eight‑page booklet of photos and lyrics. It also features a studio recording of À Paris, the Francis Lemarque classic long associated with the French capital.

Live à Paris captures Dion during the era of D’eux, the best‑selling French‑language album in history, and includes duets with Jean‑Jacques Goldman alongside performances of hits such as The Power Of Love, River Deep, Mountain High and Jacques Brel’s Quand on n’a que l’amour.

In addition to the anniversary edition, 14 albums from Dion’s catalogue will also be reissued on September 4 in a pearly white vinyl format, offering fans a chance to revisit key titles in collectible LP form.

For the tracklistings and more, head to celinedion.com.



