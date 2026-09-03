Pop George Michael’s iconic Faith guitar heads to auction with top estimate of £120,000 The acoustic guitar George Michael played in his classic Faith video is going under the hammer this October as part of a huge collection from his former personal assistant. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The acoustic guitar George Michael played in the iconic Faith music video is set to go under the hammer later this month.

The sunburst Gretsch Synchromatic 160 will be offered by Sworders on 29 October, with estimates placing its value between £60,000 and £120,000.

Whoever secures the instrument will also receive its original case, marked with the phrase “Rockabilly Rebel” - a playful nod to the retro swagger that defined Michael’s early solo era.

The guitar is one of many items being sold from the estate of Siobhan Bailey, who worked closely with Michael for more than twenty years.

Her collection includes gold and platinum discs, tour itineraries, programmes from landmark shows - including Wham!’s groundbreaking 1985 visit to China — and even a metal lighthouse sculpture gifted to the singer by Malaga’s city council in 1989.

Sworders will host the Siobhan Bailey Collection both online and in person at its Stansted Mountfitchet saleroom, with a public exhibition running from October 20 to 27 at the auction house’s London gallery.

Sworders chairman Guy Schooling said the sale gives fans “the chance to own not just pieces of music history, but objects that capture the spirit and ambition of one of pop’s greatest and most‑loved artists.”

It follows recent high‑profile sales of Michael’s memorabilia: the leather jacket he wore in the Faith video fetched £176,400 at a Propstore auction, and his Ray‑Ban sunglasses from the 1988 Faith Tour are expected to reach around £15,000 when they go up for sale next month.