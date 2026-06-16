Pop WHAM! documentary announced revealing the untold story of their historic 1985 China tour BBC Two is premiering the WHAM! 10 Days in China documentary, uncovering the real story behind George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s groundbreaking 1985 concerts in communist China. SHARE SHARE Credit: Trafalgar Releasing/BBC

BBC Two has confirmed it will broadcast WHAM! 10 Days in China, a new 90‑minute documentary charting George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s landmark 1985 trip to China.

The film covers the duo’s two concerts in Beijing and Guangzhou - the first time a Western pop act had performed in communist China.

The visit made global headlines at the time and marked a turning point in WHAM!’s rise to international fame.

The documentary uses newly digitised and previously unseen archive footage, along with interviews from people who were part of the tour and Chinese fans who witnessed the shows.

It revisits the trip from multiple perspectives, focusing on the cultural and political significance of the performances.

Andrew Ridgeley said: “This film finally reveals the unknown legacy of WHAM!’s groundbreaking venture, and lays bare, in all their human contradictions, the individual perspectives behind what was a bold and risky, high stakes gamble.”

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Pop Music TV, added: “George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s momentous visit to China over forty years ago made global headlines, and now our viewers will be able to watch their spellbinding performances and see behind the scenes of their momentous visit for the first time on UK television.”

The broadcast will be part of a wider night of WHAM! and George Michael programming on BBC Two, with Radio 2’s Sounds of the 80s also marking the release.

WHAM! 10 Days in China follows the BBC’s 2024 documentary WHAM! Last Christmas Unwrapped, which explored the legacy of the band’s festive hit.

It will get a global theatrical release on July 28.

Tickets go on sale from June 24 at 2pm BST HERE.