Pop Hilary Duff expands Lucky Me tour with 32 new dates across Europe, Latin America and the US Hilary Duff has added 32 shows to her Lucky Me world tour, extending the run into 2027 with new dates across Europe, Latin America and the United States. SHARE SHARE Credit: Michael Drummond

Hilary Duff has announced a major expansion of her Lucky Me world tour, confirming 32 additional dates after overwhelming demand.

The new leg begins on May 7 in Madrid and will take the multiplatinum star through Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, San Juan, São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago.

Rebecca Black will join Duff as support across all European shows.

Duff will return to the United States later in the year, launching the 2027 North American leg on October 1 in Sunrise, Florida. The run includes stops in Orlando, Raleigh, Baltimore, Uncasville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Fort Worth, Milwaukee and Denver, before wrapping on November 20 in Anaheim.

Dashboard Confessional and Tegan and Sara will appear as special guests on select dates.

Ticketing for the new shows will roll out region by region. In Europe, an Artist Presale opens on September 29 at 10am local time, alongside a Mastercard Presale in several markets. General onsale begins October 2 at 10am local. Fans can register for presale access via hilaryduff.com/live.

Latin American dates follow the same structure, with an Artist Presale on September 29 and general onsale on October 2 at 11am local.

In the United States, Citi and Verizon customers will receive early access beginning September 28 at 10am local, followed by an Artist Presale on September 29. General onsale opens October 2 at 10am local. Fans must sign up by September 27 to join the Artist Presale, with Ticketmaster applying additional security checks to prevent fraudulent sign‑ups.

Duff teased the announcement during her second sold‑out night at London’s O2 Arena last week. During the encore of What Dreams Are Made Of, confetti printed with “2027 More Dates Loading” fell from the rafters as a countdown clock appeared on screens and on her website. The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans speculating which cities would be added once the timer hit zero.

Check out the full dates, HERE.