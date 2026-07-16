Pop Hilary Duff uses salmon sperm to stay looking young as she wows fans on The Lucky Me Tour Hilary Duff - who is on her first concert tour for 19 years - has revealed the cosmetic procedures she relies upon to stay looking young as she approaches 40. SHARE SHARE

Hilary Duff has openly admitted she uses Botox and salmon sperm facials to stay looking youthful for her music career.

The 38-year-old singer and actress has shared the cosmetic treatments she relies on to maintain her appearance, saying she is happy to be open about the procedures she has tried.

Speaking to People, the Lizzie McGuire star said she has embraced a range of aesthetic treatments over the years.

Duff said: "I do all the things. I love Botox. I'm obsessed with microneedling and salmon sperm [facials]."

Despite its unusual name, the salmon sperm facial has become one of the latest celebrity beauty trends. The treatment does not involve injecting salmon sperm itself, but uses purified DNA fragments derived from salmon, known as polynucleotides, which are believed to support skin repair, hydration and collagen production.

The treatment has gained popularity among several high-profile stars, including Jennifer Aniston and Charli XCX, with Duff saying she has also seen impressive results.

"It works so well," she said.

Credit: AVALON





Duff has even persuaded her husband, musician Matthew Koma, to give the treatment a try.

"He's obsessed," she said. "He loves it."

The couple share three daughters, Banks, seven, Mae, five, and Townes, two. Duff is also mother to 14-year-old Luca, whom she shares with former husband Mike Comrie.

Although she is open about the cosmetic procedures she chooses to have, the Cinderella Story actress has also spoken candidly about learning to appreciate her body after becoming a mother.

Speaking on The Mother Daze podcast in 2023, she said she now feels far more comfortable in her own skin than she did when she was younger.

"I do feel so much happier in this body that's not perfect," she said.

"I do feel way more myself."

Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story / Credit: AVALON





The singer added that getting older has also changed her outlook.

"It's just age," she said. "Just every year you tack on you're a little bit more like, I'm more me. I'm becoming more me."

Rather than worrying about ageing, Duff said she is looking forward to entering her next decade.

She said: "I actually can't wait to turn 40. All my friends are 40, I think the year 40 brings luck too. And especially for actresses. Like it is cool, I don't know if it was always like that."

As she prepares for a musical comeback, Duff said her husband believes her biggest acting successes may still be ahead of her.

"He's like, 'You're gonna win your awards in your 40s,'" she said.

"I don't know, I could be doing something I couldn't imagine doing at 30 at 40 and like as an actress or just being in this industry, women have opportunities for so long it seems."

Duff is currently on The Lucky Me Tour, which is her first full concert tour in 19 years.

The Lucky Me Tour setlist is packed with her biggest hits and fan favourites, including Wake Up, So Yesterday and What Dreams Are Made Of.

Hilary kicked off the run of concerts in the United States in June and she will be playing dates across the UK in September, including two shows at The O2 in London on September 10 and September 15 with tickets still available.

The O2 is far more than an iconic arena - it’s a complete destination offering something for everyone.

Visitors can shop over 60 outlet brands with savings of up to 70% off the RRP across fashion, lifestyle and accessories.

They can also enjoy an exciting entertainment line-up including blockbuster films, bowling, immersive experiences and world-class live events and refuel at a wide variety of bars, cafés and restaurants serving everything from quick bites to sit-down dining.

For a truly unforgettable experience, Up at The O2 invites visitors to climb across the venue’s iconic roof and take in spectacular 360-degree views of the London skyline by day, at sunset or under the stars.



