Rock Watch: Noel and Liam Gallagher soak up eight minute standing ovation for documentary at Venice Film Festival Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher made their first public appearance together away from the stage at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their new documentary film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger. SHARE SHARE

Oasis brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher were together at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday (05.09.26) for the premiere of their new film Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger which documents them reconciling, rehearsing and selling out stadiums across the world on the Oasis Live '25 reunion tour.

The siblings made their first off-stage public appearance in Italy together since the band reunited, and once the screening was done Liam, 53, and Noel, 59, lapped up an eight-minute standing ovation for the film - which has been produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and has been directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern.

Just as he did on the reunion tour, Liam grabbed his old brother Noel's hand and held it aloft in a show of affection for the songwriter.

Singer Liam was seen at one point checking his watch and saying to guitarist Noel “Should we f*** off?” before deciding to stay.

The film captures the scale and magnitude of the reunion tour, and Knight believes the time was right in 2025 for the brothers to reunite after being estranged for 16 years because they are no longer the same "angry" individuals that they were in their twenties.

Oasis have begun to release a series of teaser videos ahead of the imminent announcement of their 2027 tour and fans have been trying to work out all the cryptic clues.

There also hopes for new music but Liam has seemingly ruled out a new Oasis album.

Watch Liam and Noel's reaction to their standing ovation below.











