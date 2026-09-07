WATCH: Don't Look Back In Anger directors reveal secrets behind Oasis documentary Appearing at the Oasis; Don't Look Back In Anger premiere in London, filmmakers Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern hint at the struggles of making such an ambitious project. SHARE SHARE Liam and Noel Gallagher at Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger London premiere

Filmmakers Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern have opened up on the magic behind Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger.

The directing duo were at the helm of the behind the scenes film exploring Noel and Liam Gallagher's sensational 2025 reunion tour, including capturing the moment they appeared in the same room together for the first time in 15 years.

Speaking to HeyUGuys at the documentary's London premiere on Monday (07.09.26), Dylan said: "You enter into a film thinking you're gonna make one film. Especially with documentaries, you can have a plan but you have to be prepared to throw it out of the window.

"With this one, it was about kinda like adapting to each circumstance. So, filming the rehearsals, we needed to be as invisible as we could and not got in the way because it genuinely was the first time they'd been in a room together for 15 years."

Dylan admitted it was an entirely different challenge once the band hit the road on their Oasis Live '25 tour.

He added: "And then going out on tour, it was all about how do we make the most immersive cinematic concert experience but still tell that intimate story of two brothers."

Watch the directors discuss the movie below.