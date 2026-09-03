Rock Watch: Oasis drop first official teaser video that 2027 tour is coming... Will Celtic Park be the opener? Oasis fans have been working out the Easter eggs in a new video teaser packed with cryptic clues that point towards 2027 tour dates being announced later in September. SHARE SHARE

Are you mad fer it in 2027?

Oasis have released a teaser video for their highly anticipated 2027 tour showing a young Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher in a Manchester chip shop.

Keen fans on Reddit have been depicting the clues in the short video with many speculating the tour will kick off at Celtic Park in Scotland due to the latitude and longitude co-ordinates on posters.

Other eagle eyed fans believe the official announcement will on September 23, as the music video for Oasis' single Little By Little is playing on a TV in the background and the Number Two single was released on September 23, 2002.

Alternatively, Heathen Chemistry - Oasis' fifth studio album which Little By Little features on - was released on July 1, 2002, which fans are speculating could be the first date on the 2027 run of concerts.







