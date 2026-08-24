Rock Glastonbury snub: Liam Gallagher insists Oasis won’t headline as tour rumours intensify Liam Gallagher has hinted he’s waiting on Noel to reveal the official Oasis tour announcement after fans pressed him for answers on X. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has shut down mounting speculation that Oasis will top the bill at Glastonbury next year, telling fans the long‑running rumour is “not happening” - even as talk of a major tour continues to gather pace.

The Live Forever singer addressed the festival chatter directly on X on Monday morning (24.08.26), responding to a fan who asked about a potential Pyramid Stage comeback. Liam fired back in typically blunt fashion: “It’s not happening. So all you croc wearing, flag waving, s** c**** can calm the f*** down. (sic)”

His denial comes at a time when Oasis reunion rumours are at fever pitch. The band’s sold‑out Oasis Live ’25 run - their first shows in 16 years - reignited hopes of a full‑scale return, and Liam has repeatedly hinted that more dates are on the horizon.

Behind the scenes, preparations appear to be moving. Promoters linked to last year’s comeback shows have been granted a licence to stage major gigs at Knebworth, with North Hertfordshire Council approving SJM Concerts’ application immediately, according to BBC News. The licence allows crowds of up to 125,000 and permits events to run late into the night.

Although the paperwork doesn’t specify an artist, speculation has surged that Oasis could return to the site of their legendary 1996 concerts - this time for a record‑breaking six‑night stand. Separate reports also suggest a huge residency in Manchester, with whispers of 12 shows at the Etihad Stadium.

A source previously told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “Oasis’ schedule is booked. It’s 12 nights at the Etihad over six weeks starting in June. They will then play Knebworth six times over a three‑week period in September. Dates could be added but for now that’s the master plan.”

Despite the frenzy, Liam has made it clear he’s waiting on one person: Noel Gallagher. As well as dismissing the Glastonbury rumours, Liam posted a message urging his brother to make the reunion plans official, writing: “Ffs RKID announce the tour we’re all losing our minds. (sic)"

He later added another colourful promise to fans: “If we do any more gigs we’re gonna lick it up to ras. (sic)”