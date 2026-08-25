Rock Queens of the Stone Age announce new album tackling 'love, lust, foolishness… and the pain that breaks you' Queens of the Stone Age have released Insignificant Other from their upcoming album Perfecth, with Josh Homme calling the track a song about someone becoming “your entire world only to simply vanish.” SHARE SHARE Credit: Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age have returned with Insignificant Other, the latest single from their ninth album Perfecth, out October 30.

The band say the track sits at the centre of the record, capturing them playing “loose and unguarded” in one of only two takes.

Frontman Josh Homme - who went through a messy divorce with ex-wife and fellow musician Brody Dalle in 2019, and ended up gaining full custody of their three children - describes the song as a gut‑punch about emotional whiplash.

He explained: “It’s a song about distance. About how someone can be your entire world only to simply vanish. And about the strange vertigo of being on the receiving end of that.”

The track arrives alongside a Chapman Baehler‑directed video starring Big Chongus - plus a supporting cast of Ruby Homme, Max Homme, Pumpkin Van Leeuwen, Isabella Puppolini (Izzy) Van Leeuwen and Reesa Shuman - in a surreal search for the meaning of “perfecth.” The band also recently dropped their chaotic Five Finger Filet teaser, announcing the date the album wouldn’t be released.

Homme and bassist Michael Shuman produced the record, which will land on CD, standard black vinyl, clear indie‑store vinyl and a deluxe gatefold edition featuring handwritten lyrics, stationery, stamps and a bespoke art piece tucked into a custom pocket.





The band say Perfecth was built around the idea of kintsugi - the Japanese way olf repairing broken pottery with gold - with its nine tracks exploring the loves that “break you beyond survival” and the ones that “put you back together.”

Homme explains the album’s title by breaking the idea of perfection itself, adding: “Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be ‘perfecth’. And that title is funny when you’re in a group, but it ain’t so funny when you’re alone.”

Fans can also vent their feelings directly to the band via the official Queens of the Stone Age Complaint Hotline at +1 (760) 437‑1966, which may or may not connect callers to a real human ear.

The single follows Easy Street (feat. Nikki Lane), debuted live on their Catacombs tour, and arrives as Homme continues a run of high‑profile collaborations, including Shania Twain’s Faded Blue Jeans and Mastodon’s Snakes for Dinner.

Queens of the Stone Age resume their North American stadium tour with Foo Fighters on September 15 before heading to Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. More 2027 headline dates will be announced soon.