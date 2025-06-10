Myke Towers brings electrifying reggaeton and Latin rap to London on his European tour Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers brought his unique blend of reggaeton and rap to London as part of his European tour. SHARE SHARE Myke Towers on stage on The Roundhouse / Credit: Lounis Photography

Myke Towers kicked off his show in London at a packed Roundhouse last Sunday (08.06.2025) dressed in white, a perfect contrast to the massive Black Panther structure on stage with glowing green eyes, a nod to his fifth studio album, 'La Pantera Negra' (The Black Panther in English). The artist also embraces the black panther as a symbol of his artistic persona.

The Puerto Rican star, known for blending reggaeton and Latin trap, returned to the UK capital after almost four years as part of his European tour.

Since then, Myke has become one of the genre’s leading names, amassing more than 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His hit 'LALA', which went viral on TikTok, has now surpassed an impressive 1.2 billion streams on the platform.

He chose to open the show with the trap track 'Reverendo' from his latest album 'Lyke Miike', followed by huge screams and applause from the audience.

And Myke knew how to charm his female fans in the crowd, saying: "A very special kiss to all the ladies who came today."

The concert had a great turnout from the Latin American community, who celebrated the night with vibrant energy and pride, with some waving Puerto Rican flags.

The setlist included new hits like 'ADIVINO' and 'DEGENERE', which were met with a massive cheer from fans. It was beautiful to see the crowd sing along to beloved older songs like 'Diosa' and 'Pareja del Año', sometimes even overpowering Myke’s voice. These songs featured sparklers shooting from the stage, which elevated the crowd’s excitement.

As expected at a reggaeton concert, the audience didn’t just sing, they danced with Myke throughout the entire set, especially during 'La Capi', where couples broke into salsa moves.

Towers - whose real name is Michael Torres Monge - continued the show surrounded by powerful lights in shades of blue, pink, red and purple. While focusing the performance on his talent and magnetism, he also invited three lucky fans who came to the stage separately to rap with him.

He reserved fan favourites 'Bandido', 'Piensan' and “La Curiosidad” for the last stretch of the night, before closing with 'LA FALDA' - one of his biggest hits - accompanied by a massive rain of white confetti and stage sparklers.

After he left the stage, the audience could still see him walking backstage through live footage on the big screen. Myke then looked at the camera and said goodbye to his fans until his image faded away.



