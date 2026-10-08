Rock Aerosmith line up huge Hollywood Bowl comeback with monster list of special guests Aerosmith are returning to the stage for two Hollywood Bowl shows packed with a staggering roster of superstar guests from rock, hip‑hop, country and alternative music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ross Haflin

Aerosmith are gearing up for a massive live comeback - and they’re bringing half of rock royalty with them.

The legendary band - Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford - will headline California, Dream On: Aerosmith and Friends, a two‑night celebration at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29 and November 1, promising one of the most star‑stuffed line‑ups the venue has ever seen.

The shows mark a major return for the Boston legends, who haven’t performed together since their Peace Out tour was halted. Now they’re planning a full‑scale celebration of their five‑decade legacy, backed by a jaw‑dropping list of special guests spanning rock, country, hip‑hop and alternative music.

The guest roster reads like a festival bill on its own: The Black Crowes, RUN DMC, Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell, Marcus King, Mike Inez, Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Monahan, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Steve Stevens, Sully Erna, Tom Morello, Adam Wakeman, Audley Freed and Kenny Aronoff - all anchored by Don Was as Music Director. More surprise names will be announced closer to showtime, with the line‑up changing each night.

The band’s catalogue - from Dream On and Sweet Emotion to Walk This Way, Janie’s Got a Gun, Crazy, Cryin’ and I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing - has shaped generations of artists across rock, pop, hip‑hop and blues.

The group remain one of America’s most decorated rock acts, with four Grammys, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and Top 10 albums across six consecutive decades. The Bowl concerts will honour that legacy while giving fans a chance to see the band together again after years off the road.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from October 8 at 10am PDT until October 9 at 10am PDT via the Citi Entertainment programme, with further presales running ahead of the general on‑sale on October 10 at 10am PDT. VIP upgrades - including lounge access, limited‑edition merch and early entry - are available at vipnation.com.

The show was teased in a recent clip outside the Hollywood Bowl.