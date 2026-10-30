Rock Watch: Johnny Depp steals the spotlight as Aerosmith make a star‑packed return at the Hollywood Bowl Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance during Aerosmith’s Hollywood Bowl comeback, joining Joe Perry - his Hollywood Vampires bandmate - for a one‑song guitar cameo amid an evening of celebrity tributes. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Johnny Depp was among the special guests during Aerosmith’s return to the Hollywood Bowl, stepping out mid‑set to play guitar alongside Joe Perry, his bandmate from Hollywood Vampires.

Perry, 76, introduced Depp, 63, to huge cheers, with frontman Steven Tyler, 78, laughing as he told the crowd at night one of California, Dream On: Aerosmith and Friends that the actor was “here, in living colour.”

The Edward Scissorhands star played guitar on Train Kept A‑Rollin’, to huge applause.

The cameo came before the final performance of the night, Walk This Way.

Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Dave Grohl, 57, was on drums for every song other than Walk This Way.

Aerosmith return for a second Hollywood Bowl show on Sunday (01.11.26).



