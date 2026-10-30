Rock Listen: Nickelback release new album Everything Under The Sun Nickelback have released their 11th studio album Everything Under The Sun, a collection that blends heavy rock, emotional storytelling and some of the band’s most vulnerable songwriting to date. SHARE SHARE Credit: Lindsay Siu

Nickelback have dropped their 11th studio album, Everything Under The Sun.

The follow-up to 2022's Get Rollin' moves between explosive rock anthems, reflective moments and deeply personal stories about connection, resilience and starting over.

The project arrives with fresh momentum thanks to Make Me Love You. The track sits alongside the US chart‑topping Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5) and the emotional Leave Me Behind, giving the album a wide emotional range from arena‑ready riffs to intimate storytelling.

Frontman Chad Kroeger says the new record showcases the band’s full identity: “Everything Under The Sun captures every side of who we are as a band. There are songs that hit as hard as anything we’ve ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we love making music together.”

Rattle The Cage leads the album’s heavier side, recently spending three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Rock radio in Canada and topping the U.S. Active Rock chart.





Last Night Was Fun is a celebration of chaotic nights and questionable decisions. Elsewhere, the band lean into emotional depth, exploring loyalty, compassion and the weight of difficult choices. Leave Me Behind stands out as one of the album’s most affecting moments, while Lift Somebody Up highlights the importance of showing up for others.

On If I Don’t Go, Nickelback confront the challenge of breaking destructive cycles and choosing a different future, delivering one of the album’s most personal narratives. Make Me Love You examines the risk of opening your heart, and Bottled Dreams finds hope in messages that may take time to reach their destination.

Next year, the band will embark on the Everything Under The Sun Tour, which begins on February 6 in Pittsburgh before heading across North America, the UK, Europe and Australia.

The UK leg runs from May 22 to June 2 2027, and now includes a newly added second night at London’s O2 Arena on May 24, following strong demand. The band will then continue through Europe before taking the tour to Australia in October.

English rock outfit Don Broco will appear as direct support throughout the run, extending the creative partnership formed during their recent collaboration on Nightmare Tripping.

Stream or download Everything Under The Sun HERE.