Rock Nickelback announce new album Everything Under The Sun and unleash explosive single Rattle The Cage featuring John 5 Nickelback have confirmed their new album Everything Under The Sun will arrive this October, launching the era with a heavy new single featuring guitarist John 5. SHARE SHARE Credit: Lindsay Siu

Nickelback have announced their first album in four years.

The rock veterans will release Everything Under The Sun on October 30 - and they’ve kicked things off with a ferocious lead single, Rattle The Cage, featuring guitar hero John 5.

The track, available now, marks the band’s first new music since 2022’s Get Rollin’.

It arrives on the heels of a major resurgence for the group, following the success of their documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback and their record‑breaking Get Rollin’ World Tour, which became the fastest‑selling and highest‑attended run of their career.

A press release states that the new album captures the full scope of what fans have come to expect from Nickelback - "towering arena-ready anthems collide with reflective songwriting, undeniable melodies, massive guitars, and the unmistakable chemistry that has defined the band for more than three decades."

Frontman Chad Kroeger says the new record showcases every facet of the Photograph band: “This album has every side of the band on it. There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long. Rattle The Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open - it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Pre-order Everything Under The Sun here. Stream Rattle The Cage now on all major streaming platforms.