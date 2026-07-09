Latin Shakira doesn't want her World Cup halftime show performance to repeat the opening ceremony Shakira doesn't want to repeat her opening ceremony performance at the World Cup final halftime show. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Shakira says she’s rethinking her entire approach to the FIFA World Cup final halftime show after playing the opening ceremony, promising a fresh performance as she prepares to share the stage with Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Shakira is still in planning mode for her upcoming FIFA World Cup final halftime show at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19, and her priority is making sure it doesn’t resemble her first performance, which saw her Burna Boy give the debut performance of their official FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai.

Speaking on The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill, the singer admitted she’s actively trying to reinvent her approach.

She said: “I played at the inauguration, and now I'm playing at the final.

“I've got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration.”

The Colombian superstar revealed the halftime show will be a multi‑artist spectacle: “It's going to be a shared halftime show … it's going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists, well four amazing artists plus me. Madonna is going to be there, BTS, Bieber, Coldplay.”

Shakira also shared her hopes for a special moment with Coldplay’s frontman, who has curated the headline slot: “I really hope that Chris Martin is going to be singing too.”

With rehearsals still ahead, she admitted that even she doesn’t yet know how the final performance will take shape.

She added: “We'll all get together and we'll all figure it out how it's gonna be, but I'm really curious. I'm as curious as you are right now!”