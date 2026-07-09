Pop Harry Styles honoured with Gold Blue Peter Badge for inspiring young people Harry Styles has been awarded the Gold Blue Peter Badge for his musical achievements and for encouraging young people to be creative and follow their dreams. SHARE SHARE Credit: BBC

Harry Styles has been recognised with one of Blue Peter’s highest honours.

The Aperture singer has received the prestigious Gold Blue Peter Badge, celebrating his impact on music and his role in inspiring young people to pursue creativity with confidence.

The badge was presented to Harry by Blue Peter’s Shini Muthukrishnan backstage at his record‑breaking 12th show at Wembley Stadium - a run that recently earned him a Guinness World Record for the longest residency by a musician at the venue.

The Gold Blue Peter Badge is reserved for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions, with past recipients including Queen Elizabeth II, Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Sir Paul McCartney.

Reflecting on the honour, Harry said: “I grew up watching Blue Peter and I never thought I would get one of these… This might be my proudest achievement.”

He also shared a message for viewers: “If you are watching Blue Peter, I wish you luck in all your future endeavours, keep dreaming, and treat people with kindness.”

Viewers will be able to watch Muthukrishnan present Harry with the badge in a special episode airing Friday (10.07.26) on CBBC at 5pm, filmed at Wimbledon, with the programme also streaming on BBC iPlayer.