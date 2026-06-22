Pop
Watch: Harry Styles stuns fan by running to his Wembley Stadium show
Harry Styles - who trained by running marathons to prepare for the high‑energy demands of his Together, Together stadium tour - has been praised by fans after being spotted jogging to his shows at Wembley Stadium.
@paigealicex Harry Styles running to his own show. Our second encounter on his run to work & I was still too stunned to speak 😭😂 #wembleystadium #harrystyles #london #togethertogether #harrystyleswembley ♬ original sound - paigealicex