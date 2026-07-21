Pop All the details as Harry Styles cancels his São Paulo show due to 'health issue' Harry Styles has pulled his Tuesday São Paulo concert after a “health issue” on tour, with refunds and limited access to Friday tickets offered to affected fans. SHARE SHARE Credit: Anthony Pham

Harry Styles has cancelled his scheduled concert in São Paulo, Brazil this evening (21.07.26) due to an undisclosed “health issue”, with organisers confirming full refunds and a small batch of replacement tickets for fans hoping to attend his next show.

Live Nation Brasil announced the cancellation in a statement, saying: “We deeply regret to inform you that the Harry Styles show scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been canceled due to a health issue on the tour. Tickets for this show will be refunded through the same purchase channel. An email with more information will be sent by @ticketmasterbr to all ticket holders.”

The promoter added that Friday’s (24.07.26) Together, Together tour date will go ahead as planned, with Tuesday’s ticket holders given first access to a limited batch of tickets.

The statement continued: “We have worked with the event venue to release as many tickets as possible for the Friday show, but please keep in mind that availability is extremely limited."

The cancellation follows a worrying moment last month at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the singer collapsed onstage after reportedly choking on water. Fans feared he had fainted in the extreme heat, though he later completed the show.

The Together, Together tour is known for its intense physical demands, with Styles training by running marathons to prepare for the schedule.

He was even spotted running to one of the Wembley dates during his record-breaking 12-night residency.



