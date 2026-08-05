K-pop KATSEYE address Manon’s role in WILD HEARTS film and share update on ill bandmate Fans will be relieved as KATSEYE confirm Manon Bannerman does appear in their WILD HEARTS film, while also sharing that bandmate Sophia Laforteza is currently recovering from illness after missing recent events. SHARE SHARE Credit: Rahul Bhatt

The KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS movie heading to cinemas will feature Manon Bannerman.

The 24-year-old star is taking a break from the girl group for her “health and well-being”, but fans will be relieved to hear she will appear in the film documenting their rise to superstardom.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Tuesday night (04.08.26), Raj said of Bannerman: “She will forever be such an integral part of the journey of KATSEYE, and of course she’s included in the film. It’s so lovely, and we’re so happy to see it. The fans, I think, will be so excited to see it.”

Sophia Laforteza was forced to skip the premiere due to sickness.

Providing an update on her absent bandmate, Raj said: “She’s sick right now.

“But she sends her love. She wishes she could be here. She says hi!”

She was also nowhere to be seen at their debut headline set at Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa days earlier, on July 30.

A Weverse statement read: “We’re sorry to share that due to illness, Sophia will not be able to perform at the Hinterland Music Festival on Thursday, July 30. She is resting and focusing on her recovery. Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae will perform at the festival as scheduled. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting Sophia and KATSEYE.”

Bannerman took to Instagram in June to reassure fans about her well-being, as she insisted that she’s “never been healthier, happier, or more grateful. grateful for the people who love me, care for me, make me laugh, and remind me what really matters. feeling very lucky to be here."

KATSEYE found fame after they were put together in Netflix competition series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, and have enjoyed chart hits with songs such as Internet Girl and Pinky Up.

They recently had Ed Sheeran help pen their hit song Animal.