Rock A film chronicling the formation of Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp supergroup The Hollywood Vampires is coming Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry will hit the red carpet next month as a new documentary about their Hollywood Vampires supergroup opens the 42nd Boston Film Festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

A film telling the tale of the formation of Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp's supergroup the Hollywood Vampires is set to premiere at The Boston Film Festival.

The pair will appear at the September 17 premiere of Unleashed Spirits: The Rise of the Hollywood Vampires, alongside Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and bandmate Tommy Henriksen.

The film charts how Cooper’s notorious 1970s drinking club - a secret hangout for rock royalty - eventually inspired the modern supergroup he formed with Perry and Depp decades later. Director Daniel E. Catullo III is also expected at the screening.

The festival slot arrives during a busy stretch for the Hollywood Vampires, who returned to touring this month for the first time in more than three years. Cooper, Depp, Perry and Henriksen kicked off their run at London’s O2 Arena on August 12, where they were joined by Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood. Their set mixed Cooper classics like School’s Out with Aerosmith favourites including Livin’ on the Edge, plus covers of The Who, AC/DC and the Velvet Underground.

The band also recently dropped Hollywood Vampires at Montreux Jazz Festival, a live album capturing their 2018 performance at the Swiss event. It joins their 2015 debut and 2019 follow‑up Rise.

Cooper remains one of rock’s most theatrical frontmen, with hits such as I’m Eighteen, Poison and No More Mr. Nice Guy. Perry continues to be celebrated as a founding member of Aerosmith, whose catalogue includes Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing. Cooper is also keeping his solo career rolling, with new dates added to his Alice’s Attic tour this autumn, beginning at Louder Than Life festival on September 17. His 1975-78 studio albums were reissued this summer as part of a new collection.



