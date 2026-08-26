Pop Harry Styles embraces life away from the stage as he admits touring is 'not forever' Harry Styles admits stepping back from touring has changed how he sees fame, performing and himself. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Harry Styles has opened up about how taking time off the road completely reshaped his relationship with touring, fame and his own identity.

The former One Direction star - whose current Together, Together tour is made up of residencies at the same venues with less travel - said stepping away from constant travel finally allowed him to build a life that wasn’t defined by performing.

Styles explained that starting his career so young meant touring quickly became the core of who he was - leaving him uneasy whenever he was home for long stretches.

Speaking in a new W Magazine cover interview, he said: “In the time that I took away from touring, I watered a side of my life I hadn’t paid much attention to previously. Because I started so young, touring became so much of who I was. I would feel quite uncomfortable with stretches at home. I didn’t know what to do with myself sometimes.

"Now I feel really fortunate to have this incredible job and creative environment, but also this life away from it that I’m excited to spend time in. I don’t know that I had that before. The idea of not touring is less frightening to me. It feels quite special to be in it, bathe in it, and be aware it’s not forever. It doesn’t come with this existentialism that it used to, when I was like, Who am I if I don’t do this? I’m a little more comfortable with who I am if I’m not doing it, which makes touring a lot more enjoyable.”

He added that he’s learned to see performing as something bigger than himself, rather than a pressure‑filled spotlight.

Styles said: “When I was younger, admitting that it’s not really about me would have been quite terrifying. Now it’s actually really liberating to acknowledge that it’s so much bigger than me. We, as the crew and the band, get to create an environment for people to have this joyous time. But we’re all there for the same thing.

"If you’re onstage, it’s a very godlike position. But I’m not guiding you to me. I’m not asking you to follow me. I’m saying that I believe in the same thing that you believe in, and we’re all here for that reason, which is beyond me.”

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker also said live shows feel even more meaningful following the distancing restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of AI, arguing that nothing can replace the chaos and closeness of real human connection.

He said: “Post‑COVID, and now in this AI time, there’s something about standing next to a sweaty stranger and exchanging energy that you can’t really replace with anything. The desire is for the more tangible, the little bits of magic that just happen.”