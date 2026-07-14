Pop Shania Twain has offered Harry Styles her wedding singer services when he ties the knot Shania Twain says she’d happily perform at Harry Styles’ wedding - as long as the date doesn’t clash with her schedule. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Shania Twain would love to sing at Harry Styles' wedding if she's available.

The You're Still the One hitmaker, 60, has struck up a close bond with the 32-year-old pop idol - who is engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz - and couldn't attend Taylor Swift's wedding on July 4 because she was committed to Styles' 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium, which ran from June 12 to July 4.

Appearing on CTV's Etalk, Shania explained why she was absent from Taylor Swift's wedding and whether she'd perform for Styles at his future nuptials.

Asked whether she’d say yes if Styles invited her to sing at his wedding, she said: "If I was available. Taylor Swift invited me to her wedding, and I couldn't go because I was already committed to Harry's shows.

"If Harry ever gets married and he wants me at his wedding, then [yeah]."

Shania laughed that he will have to ask her "more in advance" to align with her schedule.

She insisted: "I would have done anything to be at Taylor's wedding.

"I would have done anything, and that would have been really lovely for me to be there.

"But I was with Harry."





Styles appeared to pay an unexpected tribute to ex Taylor Swift at one of his Wembley shows.

He chose Two Ghosts as his surprise song on July 3 in London just hours after his former girlfriend Swift, 36, married her NFL player partner Travis Kelce, also 36, in a star-studded ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Styles' timing immediately set social media alight, with fans drawing fresh comparisons between his and Swift’s former relationship and the lyrics of the track, which has long been speculated by fans to reference the singer.

Styles has made a tradition of changing his setlist each night on his Together, Together tour by performing a surprise song, but his decision to sing Two Ghosts on the day of Swift’s wedding prompted widespread reaction online.

Styles and Swift dated briefly between late 2012 and early 2013 before splitting following a holiday in the British Virgin Islands.

The lyrics to Two Ghosts have fuelled speculation since the song’s release in 2017, with Styles singing in the tune: “Same lips red, same eyes blue”, before later adding: “Sounds like something that I used to feel.”

The chorus continues: “We’re not who we used to be, we’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me.”

The song has frequently been linked by fans to Swift, while Swift’s own 2014 hit Style has long been widely believed to reference Styles.

Speaking about her song in 2014, Swift said: “It’s about those relationships that are never really done. You always kind of have that person, that one person who you feel might interrupt your wedding and be like, ‘Don’t do it cause we’re not over yet’.

“I think everybody has that one person who kind of floats in and out of their life, and the narrative is never truly over.”



