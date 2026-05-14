Country Shania Twain returns to her roots with new album Little Miss Twain, drops new single Dirty Rosie Shania Twain has announced her most personal album yet, Little Miss Twain, as she prepares for a huge 12‑night stint at Wembley Stadium with Harry Styles. SHARE SHARE Credit: Timothy White

Shania Twain is heading back to where it all began.

The five‑time GRAMMY winner - and still the biggest‑selling female country‑pop artist on the planet - has revealed her seventh album Little Miss Twain, a project she describes as her most soul‑searching work to date.

The record’s lead single, Dirty Rosie, is out now, offering the first glimpse of an album that pulls together the sounds that shaped her: country storytelling, pop sparkle, rock grit, soul warmth and even a streak of bluegrass.

The full record lands on July 24.

Twain says the new music digs deep into the years before fame.

She explained: “A lot of Little Miss Twain is reflective of my teens, my roots as well as the energy of the rock and R'n'B I loved so much, but still with that Western twang.

“Where I’m from you don’t go anywhere on a horse - you go on a snowmobile. I was dreaming about the Western lifestyle and I was living in a very different world than where I ended up.”

It’s a full‑circle moment for an artist who bulldozed genre boundaries long before it was fashionable.

Twain’s run of three consecutive Diamond‑certified albums rewrote the rulebook for country‑pop crossovers, and she’s been cited as a blueprint by a generation of stars who followed.

Shania Twain and Harry Styles at Coachella 2022 /Getty Images





But despite the scale of her legacy, Little Miss Twain is the closest she’s ever come to writing her own origin story - a look back at the girl who sang in bars at eight years old, now armed with decades of hard‑won perspective.

The album arrives after a major comeback streak.

Shania ended a 15‑year release gap with 2017’s Now, followed by 2023’s Queen Of Me, which sparked a global tour that ranked among the year’s top‑grossing country outings.

She’s also packed out multiple Las Vegas residencies in between.

And she’s not slowing down.

Before the album drops, Twain will join Harry Styles for a massive 12‑night takeover of London’s Wembley Stadium, as part of his Together, Together stadium run, before heading to Ireland for a one‑off headline show at Limerick’s Thomond Park Stadium.

Listen to Dirty Rosie now on all major streaming platforms.