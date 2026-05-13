Rock mgk and Wiz Khalifa reunite after a decade for hazy new single girl next door mgk and Wiz Khalifa have dropped their first collaboration in more than a decade, the dreamy new track girl next door, just as Wiz prepares to join mgk’s North American tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Sam Cahill

mgk and Wiz Khalifa have reunited on a summer‑ready anthem, girl next door.

A woozy, melody‑driven single that blends mgk’s dream‑pop leanings with Wiz’s laid‑back flow, marking their first joint release since their 2013 fan-favourite Mind of a Stoner.

The track arrives with a warm, nostalgic glow: shimmering synths, a pulsing beat and a hook built for late nights and long drives.

mgk’s long‑time collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX and No Love For The Middle Child are behind the production, flipping a sample from indie electronic duo Sweet Trip into something that sits somewhere between hazy bedroom pop and club‑floor adrenaline.

The duo also dropped a playful, throwback‑styled video (below) to go with the single, leaning into the track’s dreamy, rose‑tinted vibe.

The timing couldn’t be better.

Wiz is gearing up to join mgk on the second North American leg of the lost americana tour, which kicks back off on Friday (15.06.26).

Fans can expect the new track to slot straight into the setlist - and likely spark the kind of crowd reaction only a long‑awaited reunion can.

It’s been more than a decade since mgk and Wiz last teamed up, but girl next door proves the chemistry never went anywhere.



