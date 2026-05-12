Pop Michael Jackson's legacy revisited as biopic renews interest in his career Following the success of Michael, we look back at the defining moments, influence and controversies behind Michael Jackson's lasting legacy. SHARE SHARE Michael Jackson

As the new Michael Jackson biopic Michael continues to perform strongly at the global box office, interest in the late singer’s life and career has once again returned to the spotlight.

The film has reportedly earned more than $570 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing music biopics of all time, according to a recent Deadline report.

Following the film’s success, BANG Premier is looking back at Jackson’s career and the moments that helped make him one of the most recognisable figures in modern pop culture.

From his early years as the young lead singer of The Jackson 5 to his later solo career, the King of Pop built a legacy through his distinctive voice, meticulously choreographed performances and music videos that helped reshape the way artists used television and visual storytelling.

Albums such as Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad turned him into a global star, while songs including Billie Jean, Beat It, Smooth Criminal and Man in the Mirror remain some of the most widely recognised tracks in pop music history.

At the same time, Jackson's legacy has also been shaped by years of media scrutiny and personal controversies, which continue to influence public conversations around his life and work.

More than 15 years after his death in 2009, Jackson remains a figure whose impact on music, dance, fashion and celebrity culture is still widely debated and examined.

Watch BANG Showbiz’s video looking back at Michael Jackson’s career and legacy clicking here.